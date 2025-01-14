Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Position Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of CENTA stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.66.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
