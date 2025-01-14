Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,357 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 939,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 695,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 447,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.02. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on LGI Homes

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.