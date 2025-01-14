Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $204.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day moving average is $221.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.82.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

