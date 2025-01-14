Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TowneBank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 784,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TowneBank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,269,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.80 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

