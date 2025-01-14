Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,320 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonos by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sonos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.22). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $255.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $247.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

