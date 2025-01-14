Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 7,061 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Intapp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,130.40. This represents a 89.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,540,828.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 402,624 shares of company stock valued at $24,954,154. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

