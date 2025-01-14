Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

