Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

