Analyzing Innovex International (INVX) & Its Competitors

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Innovex International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Innovex International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovex International
|$550.34 million
|$600,000.00
|11.17
|Innovex International Competitors
|$4.39 billion
|-$154.22 million
|13.59
Innovex International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovex International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovex International
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Innovex International Competitors
|195
|1401
|1695
|47
|2.48
Innovex International currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Innovex International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Innovex International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovex International
|12.31%
|-0.73%
|-0.61%
|Innovex International Competitors
|2.62%
|7.27%
|4.56%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Innovex International competitors beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Innovex International
Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.
