Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4304 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

