Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after buying an additional 659,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 111,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,735 shares of company stock worth $349,909. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.