Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,337 Shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilio Therapeutics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.
Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ XLO opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.93.
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
