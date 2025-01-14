Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $51,582,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,737,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,442,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.98, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

