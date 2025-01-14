Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,571 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.