Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 2,792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

