Czech National Bank Acquires 6,169 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

American Tower Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

