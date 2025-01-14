Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,764 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

