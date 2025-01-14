Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.48.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

