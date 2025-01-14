Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $613.22 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $649.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.