Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,469,000 after buying an additional 786,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $85.42 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.