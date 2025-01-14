Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 79 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2,821.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after buying an additional 700,791 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after buying an additional 605,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,687,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $257.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $194.96 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.15 and a 200 day moving average of $221.36.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.