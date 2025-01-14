AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,080,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,509,000 after buying an additional 524,175 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after acquiring an additional 186,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 109.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,605,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

