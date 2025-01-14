ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,167,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,323,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 382,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,753 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,991 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

