Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Position Lifted by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PBR opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $17.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

