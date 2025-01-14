Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $378.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $81.50 and a one year high of $148.15.
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
