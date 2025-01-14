SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 27.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 57.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 24.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

