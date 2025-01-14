Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

