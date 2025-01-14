Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,242 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SAP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1,694.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $249.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.62. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $256.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

