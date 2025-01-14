Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 394,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 338,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

NYSE:C opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

