Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,960 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,982. This trade represents a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.56 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

