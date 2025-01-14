Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

