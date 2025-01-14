Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.53.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 4.1 %

ELV opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.