Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.94.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $430.17 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.97%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.