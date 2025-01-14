Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

NYSE:WFC opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

