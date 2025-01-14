CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth $573,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 48.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 102.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRAI shares. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $1,436,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,712 shares in the company, valued at $29,060,433.60. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRA International Trading Up 0.2 %

CRAI stock opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.80. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. CRA International had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

