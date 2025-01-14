Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

