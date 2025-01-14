Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,599 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 528.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. General Partner Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.95.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

