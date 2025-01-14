Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

