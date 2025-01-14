UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 0.4 %

UTStarcom stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

