Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.