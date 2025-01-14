Barclays (LON:BARC) Given New GBX 360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294 ($3.60).
View Our Latest Analysis on BARC
Barclays Stock Up 1.0 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($333,352.86). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.30), for a total value of £108,531.90 ($132,809.47). Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.