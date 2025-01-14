Barclays (LON:BARC) Given New GBX 360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294 ($3.60).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 260.70 ($3.19) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.25. The company has a market capitalization of £37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 138.40 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 273.25 ($3.34).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($333,352.86). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.30), for a total value of £108,531.90 ($132,809.47). Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

