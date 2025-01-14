RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. RxSight has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.20.

In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,005.88. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,106.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,259,066.27. This trade represents a 2.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,002 shares of company stock worth $1,959,796. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 389.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

