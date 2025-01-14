Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $208.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.09 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.