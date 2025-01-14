Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.02) to GBX 400 ($4.89) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Read Our Latest Report on TSCO
Tesco Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £2,605.70 ($3,188.57). Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
About Tesco
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- About the Markup Calculator
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.