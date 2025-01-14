Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.02) to GBX 400 ($4.89) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSCO opened at GBX 360.20 ($4.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 272.30 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.70 ($4.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 348.63.

In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £2,605.70 ($3,188.57). Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

