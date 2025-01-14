Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

