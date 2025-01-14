Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.72.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
