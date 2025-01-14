T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.32 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,658,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.49% of T2 Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

