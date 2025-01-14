StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
SVVC opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420,473.00, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
