FY2025 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Increased by Analyst

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTRA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

CTRA stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $614,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 67,045 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

