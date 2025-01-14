BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,083.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,245.00 to $1,261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $954.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,082.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,030.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.