Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 151.98, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 67.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,446,000 after purchasing an additional 151,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.